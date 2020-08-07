Hoda Kotb Cries Happy Tears After Receiving Birthday Messages From TODAY Family & Daughter Haley

Hoda Kotb is feeling good this Friday!

The TODAY show anchor turns 56 this Sunday (Aug. 9) and her morning show family celebrated early today by showering her with early birthday wishes.

While reminiscing about her whirlwind year with Jenna Bush-Hager (Hoda got engaged to fiancé Alex Schiffman in November 2019 and she adopted daughter Hope several months prior in April), the mother of two shared, “Some people they get their blessings in their 20s, and some people get theirs in their 30s and 40s, and some people wait until their 50s, maybe even their 60s or even beyond. But when they come, they come. And there’s something about getting them later, because you can’t believe it. And that’s kind of how I’m feeling. I’m happy for every birthday…I’m so happy I get this birthday with these kids and everything.”