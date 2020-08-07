High Court Allows Films and TV Artistes Above the Age of 65 to Resume Work

Last month the TV industry had resumed work and started telecasting new episodes and the film industry is gradually following the suit. However the new guidelines restricted artistes below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 years old from working. This put the senior actors in a state of shock as they found this unfair and illogical and the new amendment doesn’t allow them their livelihood.

However today High Court has quashed the government resolution and the senior actors above the age of 65 are allowed to work. This is surely a good news for senior actors as they can now resume work and even for daily soaps who can now continue their tracks which involved the older actors in their story. Last month the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) had approached the High Court against this new amendment. Even actors like Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini had raised their voice as they would not be allowed to shoot and their films would also be stalled further because of their forced unavailability.

However looks like the High Court has understood everyone’s concern and learnt that at such times taking away livelihood from people is not fair.