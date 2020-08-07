Here’s why Salman Khan opted out of Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahaan Se Achcha

However came along his home production Guns Of North and the superstar wanted to concentrate on that. He plays a Sikh cop in the film and that got the actor interested. Says the source, “This was also the time when Salman Khan’s production house was putting together Guns Of North. He got interested in the role of the Sikh cop in the script. It’s a prominent character and the way it was written interested Salman. Guns Of North, too, was to go on floors at the same time and he had to choose between this film and Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. He chose Guns Of North as it’s an action-packed role which even his fans would lap up. Also, Salman is aware that a few years later, he might not be able to do such roles. Hence, he chose to act in Aayush Sharma’s next.” Guns Of North is the Hindi remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern which has been highly acclaimed by the critics.

Saare Jahaan Se Achcha has finally got its leading man in Farhan Akhtar. We’re sure the multi-talented artiste will work wonders with this biopic.