Here’s what you can buy from Uber Groceries in Toronto

Early last month, Uber officially launched ‘Uber Grocery’ in Toronto and Montreal through a partnership with Cornershop, a delivery service from Chile.
Our announcement story from last month goes into how to use the feature that’s found within the UberEats app.
But did you know that ‘Uber Grocery’ actually allows you to purchase more than just groceries?
Of course, there’ll be some differences if you’re in Montreal, but in Toronto, below is a list of what you can pick up from UberEats Groceries:
- Walmart
- Metro
- Longos
- Organic Garage
- Rexall
- Costco Wholesale
- H,amp;M
- Well.ca Pharmacy
- Pet Valu
- Staples
- YamChops
- NutritionHouse
- Padaria Toronto
- Dufflet
- Dipped Donuts
- Bubby’s New York Bagels
- Guardian Pharmacy
- Chapters Indigo
- Pet Smart
- Revitasize
- Little Green Planet
- Sephora
- Yves Rocher
- Holika Holka
- Pasta Pantry
- Flowers of The World
- Grower’s Flower Market & Gifts
- Canadian Tire
- David’s Tea
- Toronto Popcorn Company
- Galleria Supermarket
- De La Mer
UberEats will likely add more retailers in the future, but being able to purchase products from Canadian Tire, H,amp;M and more is pretty useful, especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In our testing delivery costs always seem to be $4.90 CAD and is free if you’re spending over $40. There’s also a Cornershop Service charge that changes depending on where you’re purchasing items.
Uber Grocery is currently available in Montreal and Toronto, and will hopefully expand to more Canadian cities in the future.