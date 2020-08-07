Heat’s Jimmy Butler will miss third straight game with sore foot

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler will sit for a third consecutive game due to a sore foot when Miami faces the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel confirmed the news on Friday.

Thus far, Butler has played for the Heat twice during the NBA restart held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The five-time All-Star did not speak with reporters ahead of the weekend.

Winderman added that guard Goran Dragic, who didn’t play versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday due to a sprained left ankle, is questionable for Saturday’s contest.

“No new update. The status is the same. Both were here,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of the sidelined players.

The Heat defeated the Boston Celtics without Butler on Tuesday before falling to the Bucks on Thursday afternoon. Miami plays three games in five days next midweek ahead of the postseason, so expect Spoelstra to proceed with caution regarding his leading scorer and best overall player.

“At this point it’s rest and recovery,” Spoelstra explained when speaking about Butler’s setback on Thursday.