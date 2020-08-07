Hasbro Is Removing ‘Poppy’ Troll Doll From Stores Amid Complaints The Doll Allegedly Promotes Inappropriate Touching

This may have been a major oversight but now it seems #Hasbro is paying for its mistake in the design of one of it’s Troll dolls from the “Trolls” franchise amid complaints the doll allegedly promotes inappropriate touching and child abuse, according to CNN.

A concerned parent posted a now viral video showing her daughter’s “Dreamworks Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” doll has a button placed in the “private area under her skirt” and that the doll makes sounds when you press it.

A petition with over 150,000 signatures accused the toymaker of promoting child sexual abuse. “When you push this button on the doll’s privates she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores,” says the online petition calling on Target, Amazon, Walmart and other major retailers to remove the doll.

“What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it’s fun when someone touches your private area? That pedophilia and child molestation are okay? ” the petition added.

Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy told CNN in a statement that “this feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate.”

“This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase,” Duffy added.

As of Thursday night, the petition had over 157,000 signatures. While the company is in the process of removing the doll from the stores, it wasn’t immediately clear if those who had purchased the doll will get a refund.

