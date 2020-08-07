Harlem Goons RAN DOWN On Tekashi 6ix9ine; Forced Out Of Harlem!! (Video)

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine tried to go out to eat in Harlem yesterday, and MTO News confirmed that two Harlem Gs ran the snitch out of their neighborhood.

It all started when Tekashi and his security team arrived at Ricardo’s Steak House on 110th street in East Harlem, MTO News confirmed.

Tekashi recently snitched on more than a dozen of his former friends – and got them more than 100 years in prison.

Recently, he’s been posting videos as he walks through different hoods the city – and he’s daring people to do anything to him.

Yesterday two Harlem Gs ran down on Tekashi – and forced the rapper and his security team to flee.

One of the men explained, “WE DONT DO RATS.” and added, “HE WASNT GONE HAVE BEANZ IN A VIDEO EATIN COMFORTABLE.” The G also used the hashtags #NOTINHARLEM #WEGOTHIMOUTTATHERE

Here’s video of the incident: