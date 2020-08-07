Happy Hour 289: Schiller retires, iMac design refuses to retire, iPhone 12 parts leak

This week on Happy Hour, Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall make sense of Phil Schiller’s “Fellow” retirement, the new nano-texture (option) iMac, this week in iPhone 12 part leaks, and much more. Sponsored by Space Time — check out the 9to5 Network’s new space news podcast!

Apple veteran Phil Schiller transitions to new ‘Fellow’ role, Greg Joswiak promoted to SVP of marketing

Apple updates 27-inch iMac with new 10th-gen Intel CPUs, T2 chip and a 1080p webcam

Alleged OLED display for upcoming iPhone 12 surfaces in leaked image

iPhone 12 chassis rumored to feature a ring of magnets, perhaps for mounting to a new charging accessory

