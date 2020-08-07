Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That New York Schools Can Reopen This Fall

Now that it is back to school time, many cities across the country are faced with the dilemma of whether or not students should go back to their classrooms during this current pandemic. And while some districts have cleared some schools to open, others have made the decision to continue online learning for their students.

However, on Friday, New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo announced that schools within New York State are authorized to reopen this fall.

According to ABC 7, Cuomo said, “It is just great news. We are probably in the best situation in the country right now. If anyone can open schools we can open schools. That’s true for every region in the state, period.”

The current infection rate in the state is 1% with only 5 reported deaths.

Cuomo had previously stated if schools were technically open, it would be up to the parents to send their children back to school. To help put the parents’ minds at ease with sending their children back to school, he called for schools have at least three Q,amp;A sessions before August 21st to provide them with more information. He added that the five biggest school districts should have five sessions.

Governor Cuomo also said that the COVID-19 testing procedures should also be students and staff members should also be posted on the schools’ website.

There are also guidelines being put into place, which include, face masks being worn when social distancing is not possible, regular cleaning of classrooms, COVID-19 screenings, and contact tracing for anyone who gets infected.

Schools will remain closed if the infection rate rises to 9% or higher before the schools are scheduled to open.

In schools as elsewhere, masks are required when social distancing is impossible. Every student should plan to have one with them at all times. If a student does not have a mask, the school will be required to provide one. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 7, 2020

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94