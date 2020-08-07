Golden Leaf Holdings to Report Second Quarter Earnings

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”) (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a premiere consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2020, on Tuesday August 18th, 2020 after market close. All figures in USD unless otherwise noted.

The Company will host a conference call for investors to discuss the results on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Please visit click here to register and stream the call, or use the following phone numbers:

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premiere consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Markets served include Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington. Visit http://www.glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

