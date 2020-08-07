Golden Globe Boss Lorenzo Soria Dies at 68

WENN

The journalist who served as the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the third non-consecutive year has passed away at the age of 68 in his home in Los Angeles.

Lorenzo Soria, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has died.

The 68-year-old journalist, who was in his third non-consecutive term as the HFPA’s leader, died at his home Los Angeles on Friday (07Aug20). A cause of death has not been revealed.

Born in Argentina and raised in Italy, Soria was first elected to the HFPA’s top post in 2003. He returned in 2015 and was voted in as president again last year (19). He also served as the organisation’s chairman in 2013 and 2014. He joined the HFPA in 1989.

Soria worked for Italian weekly newspaper L’Espresso and national daily La Stampa.

“He covered politics, technology, society and other topics but what he loved most were his interviews with Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” a HFPA statement reads. “Lorenzo has been a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989 and served in the administration for over 25 years…”

“Lorenzo was a beloved member of the entertainment industry and the Hollywood community and will be sorely missed.”