Giants star DeAndre Baker charged with four counts of robbery, could face life in prison

A related note indicates that Dunbar will not face prosecution due to “insufficient evidence.”

As noted in the report, Baker faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted on the charges.

Baker, 22, was a first-round pick of the Giants last year. He started 15 games, recording 61 tackles and eight passes defended.

That 10-year mandatory minimum would pretty much end Baker’s career. Though, this is about a lot more than simply football. It’s about his livelihood off the field.

For his part, the Georgia product continues to deny any wrongdoing. We’ll have further updates as this story unfolds.