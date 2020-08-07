Giants’ DeAndre Baker charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, report says

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, according to a release from the Broward State (Fla.) Attorney’s office (via NFL.com).

According to the release, Baker, 22, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years — with a maximum of life — if convicted. His charges stem from a May 13 incident in which he is accused of committing armed robbery at a party in Miramar, Fla. He is also accused of directing Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar to assist in a robbery, and of telling a third individual to shoot someone as they walked into the party.

Per NFL.com’s report, state prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Dunbar, 28, due to insufficient evidence. He initially faced the same charges as Baker.

Baker and Dunbar, both of whom are from Florida, each remained at large 24 hours after receiving charges until a warrant was issued for their arrest. They turned themselves in to the Broward County (Fla.) Jail on May 16. Per those warrants, police believe the robbery was planned based on the positioning of their vehicles outside the party.

Both Baker’s and Dunbar’s lawyers claimed on May 16 to have affidavits proving their respective clients’ innocence. Baker’s next court appearance was not made available in the statement. Both he and Dunbar remain on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s exempt list.

Baker, a first-round pick out of Georgia in the 2019 NFL Draft, played in 15 of 16 games for New York in 2019. He compiled 61 tackles (two for loss) and eight passes defensed. Dunbar, who went undrafted out of Florida in the 2015 draft, has compiled 150 tackles (three for loss), interceptions and 35 passes defensed in five years playing for the Redskins.