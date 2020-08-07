Ghislaine Maxwell Gets ‘Giddy as a Schoolgirl’ After Giving George Clooney Blowjob

WENN

Virginia Giuffre, one of the British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, claims in court documents that she bragged about performing oral sex on the actor at ‘some random event.’

Ghislaine Maxwell apparently has once performed a sex act on George Clooney and she’s so proud of it. Virginia Giuffre, one of Maxwell and her ex Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims, made the claims in court documents, according to The Sun.

In the documents, Giuffre alleged that Maxwell “loved to brag about her rendezvous with various lovers,” including the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor. “One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” Giuffre said. “But she had given George Clooney a blowjob in the bathroom at some random event. … She never let that one down.”

It’s unclear when that incident happened, but Giuffre traveled together with Maxwell in the early 2000s. There was also no mention of Clooney being involved with underage sex, Epstein’s crimes or other wrongdoing of any kind.

Maxwell is currently being held at at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, New York without bail on charges enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury for allegedly recruiting underage women to be molested by her ex Epstein. Her trial is set to begin in July 2021. She faces 35 years in prison if convicted.

Her lawyers recently requested that the judge release her on $5 million bond with monitored home confinement while awaiting trial. Even though the judge agreed that her decision not to leave the country while under criminal investigation for at least a year should be given “significant consideration,” the British socialite was ultimately denied bail.

The judge sided with prosecutors, who insisted the socialite is a flight risk, ruling she has already exhibited an “extraordinary capacity to evade detection” prior to her arrest in New Hampshire by FBI agents on July 2.