Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336: RKI By

© . FILE PHOTO: A traveller returning from Ukraine receives a voluntary coronavirus (COVID-19) test by a German Red Cross medical staff at the central bus location in Berlin
BERLIN () – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,122 to 215,336, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by twelve to 9,195, the tally showed.
