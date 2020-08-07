George and Amal Clooney Show Deep Concern to Beirut Explosion Victims With $100K Donation

WENN

The ‘Money Monster’ star and his human rights lawyer wife channel their donations through three organizations to help provide ‘essential relief on the ground.’

George Clooney is another celebrity who has shown his concern for the impact and devastation caused by the massive Beirut explosion. The actor and his wife Amal Alamuddin have made $100,000 donation to Lebanese charities in the wake of the tragedy that strikes the Middle East country.

“We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days,” the couple said in a statement released on Thursday, August 6. They channel their donation through “three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak.”

“We will be donating these three [organizations] 100,000 dollars,” the Oscar-winning actor and producer and his human rights lawyer wife stated. Expressing their hope that their act will inspire others to follow suit, they added, “[We] hope that others will help in any way they can.”

The Beirut explosion, which killed at least 135 people and injured at least 5,000 people as of Wednesday, must have hit Amal close to home. The 42-year-old barrister was born in Beirut, though she and her family left Lebanon when she was two years old during the Lebanese Civil War. They settled in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire and she has since had dual nationality, British and Lebanese.

Prior to George and Amal, Halsey and Naomi Campbell have also pledged donation for Beirut relief efforts following the Tuesday, August 4 incident. Halsey turned to her fans to ask where she could donate, tweeting, “My heart is aching looking at these photos in Beirut. I have read from a lot of people that petitions aren’t effective and donations can result in a dramatic exchange decrease. Can someone share with me direct information about how we can help most effectively and immediately?”

Meanwhile, Naomi shared in her bio on Instagram a link to crowdfunding initiatives for the Lebanese Red Cross and Disaster Relief for Beirut Explosion. Posting a picture of herself in Beirut, the supermodel wrote, “My thoughts, prayers and love go out to the people of Lebanon and their families (broken heart and praying emoji) #Beirut #LinkInBio ( my memories of downtown of how I will remember it ).”