‘Game of Love’ Singer Wayne Fontana Dies at 74 in Hospital

British singer Wayne Fontana, best known for his 1965 hit “Game of Love” with his group The Mindbenders, has died aged 74.

The ’60s pop star passed away at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, England on Thursday (6Aug20) his representative confirmed to U.K. website NME. His cause of death has not been announced.

A tweet from entertainment PR, Diane Hinds, speaking on behalf of his agency, Chime International, reads, “On behalf of the family of Wayne Fontana regret to announce he passed away this afternoon at Stepping Hill Hospital, Stockport.”

“His long term partner was by his side. Known for his 1965 hit Game of Love. Family asks for privacy at this time.”

“Game of Love” topped the U.S. singles chart and Fontana also had a further solo hit with “Pamela, Pamela” in 1966.