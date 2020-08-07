‘Friends’ Stars Scheduled to Film Reunion Special This Month

Jennifer Aniston and her television co-stars are expected to shoot the reunion project after taking a test for coronavirus and undergoing quarantine period.

–

The “Friends” reunion is back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the much-anticipated get together to a halt.

Filming will begin in the next two weeks, according to producer Leo Pearlman, with all six cast members – David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow – set to take part in the one-off special for HBO Max.

The reunion was scheduled to air as the new streaming service debuted earlier this summer (20).

Ben Winston, an executive producer of “The Late Late Show with James Corden“, will direct the show.

Sources claim the six stars have all agreed to take a coronavirus test and undergo a quarantine period before shooting the reunion.