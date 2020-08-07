Former ‘I Love New York’ Star Kamal “Chance” Givens Reportedly Starring In His Own Dating Show-‘One Mo’ Chance’!

Looks like love is in the air Roomies! Do y’all remember ‘Chance’ from ‘I Love New York’ and ‘Real Chance Of Love’? Well it looks like he’ll be an another journey for love, but this time he’s taking it alone.

According to TMZ, Kamal “Chance” Givens will be starring in his own dating how this fall called ‘One Mo’ Chance’. The show also reportedly has some executive producers y’all know pretty well–Ray J and Princess Love!

The new show will reportedly premiere this fall on the Zeus network, and gives Chance another opportunity at love. He will also be sharing how his life has changed since finishing at the runner-up on ‘I Love New York’.

He’ll reportedly be speaking about some of the hardships in his life, including the relationship he had with the mother of his kids and the impact the death of his brother, Ahmad ‘Real’ Givens had on his life. Real passed away from colon cancer back in 2015.

Sources confirm with TMZ that the show is still filming during the pandemic, but contestants have been tested for the virus and quarantined together.

Will y’all be tuning into the show, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom