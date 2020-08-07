Former Angels employee indicted for distributing fentanyl to Tyler Skaggs

There has been a breakthrough in the Tyler Skaggs case.

Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged by authorities in Texas for distributing fentanyl to the now-deceased pitcher, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

Skaggs, 27, died in his Texas hotel room on July 1, 2019, ahead of the Angels matchup against the Rangers. He was discovered on his bed with no signs of trauma.

A toxicology report found that fentanyl and oxycodone were in his system, and the Tarrant County medical examiner listed the cause of death as “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents.” In short, it means he choked on his own vomit.

Kay worked in the Angels media relations department for 24 years before leaving after the death of Skaggs, Fenno says. He admitted to investigators that he gave Skaggs the opioids and abused drugs with the pitcher for years, according to ESPN.

Skaggs was a promising pitcher and spent five years with the Angels. He went 25-32 in L.A. with a 4.25 ERA and 419 strikeouts during that time.

Following his death, Angels players laid out Skaggs’ jerseys on the mound in an emotional moment to honor the pitcher.