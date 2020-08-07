Five of Kirin’s Proprietary Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma Products Registered as “Foods with Function Claims”

Article content continued

Kirin’s proprietary Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma

The Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma is a type strain of Lactococcus lactis, which is a natural lactic acid bacterium mainly used for the fermentation of cheese and yogurt. The Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma is a product of joint research by Kirin Holdings, Koiwai Dairy Products, and Kyowa Hakko Bio, and a number of relevant papers have been published and many presentations have been given at medical societies in cooperation with medical schools and research institutions.

Summary of the Functional Food Labeling Registration to the CAA

This product contains Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma. It has been shown to support maintenance of the immune system in healthy individuals by stimulating pDC (plasmacytoid dendritic cells).

[Functional Ingredient]

Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma (100billion/day)

Container and Packaging Label Information

“Supports maintenance of the immune system in healthy individuals” (excerpt from the above registration summary) “World’s first* lactic acid bacterium that stimulates pDC”

*: World’s first-ever published paper on the effects of Lactic acid bacterium on pDC

(Based on published material medical periodicals’ websites and PubMed)

