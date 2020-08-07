First Official Trailer Drops For Black Panther Party Drama “Judas And The Black Messiah” Starring Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield

Roommates, the first official trailer for the upcoming film “Judas And The Black Messiah” just dropped starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in a drama about the Black Panther Party. In the explosive trailer, we get a glimpse at the life of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton, played by Daniel, and it definitely fits the tone of what’s going on in the country right now.

The first trailer for Warner Bros. “Judas And The Black Messiah” tells the story of the rise and tragic assassination of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton at the hands of the FBI. Produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Shaka King, the film stars Daniel Kaluuya in the lead role as the charismatic, Chicago-born revolutionary, who was known in his circles as the “Chairman.”

Set in the ’60s, part of the film is from Hampton’s perspective, tracing his rise in the Illinois Black Panther Party, as well as his growing regional and national influence amid a series of effective social campaigns against racism and Black oppression. The other half is told through the eyes of William O’Neal, the FBI informant who infiltrated the Black Panther Party, ultimately laying the groundwork for the J. Edgar Hoover counter-intelligence program raid that killed Hampton at 21.

LaKeith Stanfield plays O’Neal, who becomes part of Hampton’s inner circle after cutting a deal with an FBI Agent named Roy Mitchell, Using the threat of jail time over stealing a car, Mitchell convinces O’Neal to act as an informant, helping the agency take down Hampton and his threatening influence as a popular young activist.

“Judas And The Black Messiah” is Shaka King’s first studio film, which he co-wrote with Will Berson from a story by King and Berson along with Kenny and Keith Lucas. The film also stars Ashton Sanders, Algee Smith, Martin Sheen and set to be released in 2021.

