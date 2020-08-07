Fed’s Powell continued regular meetings with Treasury’s Mnuchin in June By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington
() – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to stay in frequent contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top lawmakers in June, a month when the economy appeared to be recovering sharply from the coronavirus-induced recession, Fed records released Friday showed.
Powell logged 16 meetings with Mnuchin in June, the same as in May, a readout of Powell’s calendar for the month showed. He also met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and was on a conference call with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s leadership council.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.