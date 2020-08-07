Facebook says it removed one of the largest public QAnon conspiracy groups, with ~200K members, after repeated violations of its hate speech and other policies (Joseph Menn/Reuters)

Joseph Menn / Reuters:
Facebook says it removed one of the largest public QAnon conspiracy groups, with ~200K members, after repeated violations of its hate speech and other policies — SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Facebook said on Thursday it had removed one of the largest public groups devoted to the QAnon web …
