Everett Fitzhugh hired by Kraken as first Black full-time NHL play-by-play announcer

“As someone who’s worked in hockey for over a decade and who has a long-held passion for broadcast hockey, to be named team broadcaster for a brand-new NHL franchise — particularly one with an organization as strong as the Kraken — is a dream come true,” Fitzhugh said in a statement. “Getting to the NHL has always been my goal. I look forward to serving as the voice for this incredible team and its fans as well as representing the Kraken organization throughout the greater Seattle community.”

Fitzhugh spent the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL doing radio play-by-play and working as the team’s director of media relations. He was a member of the broadcast crew for the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic that was featured on NHL Network.

Over the years, the NHL has seen an increase in Black broadcasters. Kevin Weekes and Anson Carter serve as TV analysts on NHL Network and NBC Sports, while David Amber is a studio host for Sportsnet. Mike Tirico also sometimes calls games on NBC.

Among Friday’s hires, the Kraken also announced that Jonny Greco will serve as senior vice president of game presentation and live entertainment, and Lamont Buford will become the team’s vice president of game presentation.

Minority hires are becoming more common in the NHL as the league continues to try to promote a more inclusive environment for all.