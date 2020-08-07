Evacuations ordered with Alps glacier in danger of collapse

Dozens of residents and holidaymakers were told to evacuate an area on the Italian side of Mont Blanc as a glacier threatened to collapse.

It comes as a 500,000 cubic metre block of ice is at risk of breaking off from the Planpincieux Glacier, with heat cited as a root cause.

The events come as the area, otherwise, a popular skiing destination was just reopening for the summer, after suffering severe coronavirus-related closures through the end of its winter season.

The Courmayeur-based mountain safety agency, Fondazione Montagna Sicura, released this aerial footage from a flight over the vulnerable portion of the glacier, on August 6.