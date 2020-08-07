Europe’s ‘Last Dictator,’ Facing Re-Election, Is Increasingly in Peril

MINSK, Belarus — The man often described as “Europe’s last dictator” has never looked so shaky.

During his 26 years in power, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko — the iron-fisted president of Belarus and the longest-serving leader in the former Soviet Union — has danced between Russia and the West, alternating praise and blame as he targeted one side or the other as the reason for his country’s and his own misfortunes.

But as he faces his most difficult challenge yet ahead of a presidential election on Sunday, Mr. Lukashenko has lost his political balance, attacking all sides at once as he struggles to explain an upsurge of popular discontent.

After lashing out at Moscow last week over what he described a squad of Russian mercenaries sent to disrupt the election, Mr. Lukashenko on Thursday claimed that Belarus was under attack from a new team of saboteurs who could be Americans, might be Ukrainians or perhaps from Russia.

“A hybrid war is going on against Belarus, and we should expect dirty tricks from any side,” he told security officials in Minsk, the Belarusian capital. “We don’t even know who they are: Americans with NATO, or someone from Ukraine, or our eastern brothers showing their affection toward us this way.”