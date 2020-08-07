Erdogan says Turkey restarted drilling in eastern Mediterranean By

© . FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Istanbul
ISTANBUL () – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey had resumed drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean as Greece had not kept its promises regarding energy exploration in the region.
NATO allies Turkey and Greece have long been at loggerheads over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources and tensions have flared up between them again. Erdogan was speaking to reporters after Friday prayers at the Hagia Sophia mosque.
