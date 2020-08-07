Elle Fanning to Front True-Story Series About Girl Who Encourages BF to Kill Himself

WENN

The Princess Aurora of Disney’s ‘Maleficent’ franchise is set to play Michelle Carter in a true-story drama series titled ‘The Girl From Plainville’ for Hulu.

Elle Fanning has signed on to play the U.S. teen who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself via text in a new real-crime drama series.

The Hulu bosses behind Elle’s hit “The Great“, have picked up “The Girl From Plainville“, which is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III.

Based on an Esquire article written by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore the events that led to Roy’s death in 2014 and Carter’s conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Elle will also serve as an executive producer.

Carter, then-17, was accused of encouraging Roy to end his life him via a series of text messages and convicted. She began her 15-month sentence in February 2019, and was released in January (20), due to good behaviour.