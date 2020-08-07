Edgewater man sentenced to 38 years in prison for gunfire during standoff.

An Edgewater man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for a 17-hour police standoff in which he fired gunshots at police officers and neighboring homes, according to a news release.

John Alfonso Cruz Jr., 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault and a violent crime sentence enhancer.

Cruz appeared in district court Friday for his sentencing hearing.

On July 12, 2019, Edgewater police responded to a report of shots fired and determined the gunfire was coming from inside 2571 Fenton St., according to the news release. Police were able to evacuate two people from the home but were unable to make contact with Cruz.

Police evacuated neighbors from a half-mile perimeter around the home and multiple shots were exchanged during the ordeal. Seven law enforcement agencies were called to assist police in the long standoff, which ended with the arrest of Cruz. No one was injured in the incident. Investigators seized eight guns from inside the home.

“It is only by the grace of God that no citizens or members of law enforcement were injured or killed that day,” said District Attorney Pete Weir in the release. “Mr. Cruz deserves every minute of the sentence imposed.”