‘E! News’ Officially Cancelled After Almost 30 Years On The Air Due To COVID-19

#Roommates, it appears that not even entertainment news is safe from the impact of COVID-19. According to new reports, popular daily entertainment news show “E! News” has officially been cancelled after close to 30 years on the air—apparently due to the ongoing global pandemic.

@CNN reports, long-running entertainment news show “E! News,” which premiered back in 1991, has been cancelled following the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to reps from NBC Universal. However, it’s not the only show on the network that is coming to an end.

In addition to “E! News,” E!’s seven-month-old celebrity news shows, “Pop of the Morning” and “In the Room,” a celebrity interview series hosted by Jason Kennedy, were both also cancelled. The multiple series cancellations are part of an ongoing list of changes being currently implemented at “E! News’” parent company, NBC Universal. Earlier this week, NBC Universal announced that it is planning on cutting staff in response to the economic hardship brought on by the pandemic.

Although “E! News” will no longer be on the air, other popular entertainment shows on E! will continue to be part of the network line-up. Both “Daily Pop” and “Nightly Pop” will still be filmed and aired out of Los Angeles—while and E!’s website and social media accounts will remain active.

Following the news of the cancellations, current “E! News” and “Pop of the Morning” host, Lilliana Vazquez, shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, “Thankful for this incredible adventure and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief. Yes…even the 4am call time.”

Despite all of the changes at E!, the network’s most popular show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has been renewed and will air next month.

