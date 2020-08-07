Draymond: It’s time to get Devin Booker out of Phoenix

Green was taking part in the NBA tip-off program on Turner Sports with the fellows, Charles Barkley included. The conversation quickly turned to Phoenix’ shocking 4-0 start inside the Orlando bubble.

Not only did Green say it’s time to get Booker out of Phoenix, he did not deny the fact that he might have been tampering. We’re sure NBA commissioner Adam Silver will have a thing or two to say about this.

Booker has been brilliant since play resumed. It was earlier this week that Booker hit a game-winning shot against the Los Angeles Clippers that reminded us of the late-great Kobe Bryant. One game later, he was seen paying homage to Mr. Bryant after yet another Suns win.

The 23-year-old All-Star is averaging 28.0 points and 6.5 assists on 47 percent shooting from the field in four games since the NBA season resumed.

Green’s comments come as other big-market NBA teams are looking to target Booker. They also come with the former lottery pick in the midst of a five-year, $158.4 million extension he signed with Phoenix two years ago last month.

Booker is committed to the Suns through the 2023-24 season. He’s unlikely to be leaving the desert any time soon unless the star guard forces his way out of town.