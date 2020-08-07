Drake Hits Back at Jamaican Dancehall Artist Mavado Following Culture Appropriation Claims

Instagram

The Canadian rapper first ignited the feud between him and Mavado by dissing the latter on his ‘Only You Freestyle’ track that references to the Gully vs. Gaza dancehall feud, a war involving Vybz Kartel and Mavado.

–

Drake has clapped back at Jamaican Dancehall artist Mavado after he was accused of appropriating dancehall culture. The Canadian star appeared to be addressing Mavado’s diss in his comment on one of Popcaan‘s Instagram Live streams.

The “In My Feelings” rapper wrote, “Some bwoy love chat about yaad man and some next f***ery and all now dem can’t catch up to the 876 Gad go hold a one seat and a box juice and hush ya mout OVO UNRULY.”

<br />

Drake first ignited the feud between him and Mavado by dissing Mavado on his “Only You Freestyle” track. The song featured him referencing his friend and collaborator Popcaan, who previously had issues with Mavado. He also called Mavado’s home of Cassava Piece.

“With Pop Skull in Gaza, but not that Gaza, but still it’s a mazza/ N***as want peace like Cassava/ But we let bridge dem burn like grabba,” he raps on the track. “Four in the cliz and one in the headie/ Hand no shake, man, hold that steady/ You man love pose with the ting for the picture/ You man shoulda buss that ting already.”

As Drake referenced to the Gully vs. Gaza dancehall feud, a war involving Vybz Kartel and Mavado that almost split the island back in 2010, Mavado attacked Drake on his track “Enemy Line”. “Tell soft and fake likkle sheep, like Mormon, die trying but you will never be a yard man,” he rapped.

<br />

Further dissing Drake, Mavado wrote on Instagram, “Remember this. Dancehall a mi play ground. You are not from Dancehall. You have no Power in Dancehall n everybody know who introduce you to Dancehall so don’t feel like you can come disrespect Gully take that out you brain n don’t dweet again.”