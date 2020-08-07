Drake Drops New Rihanna LOVE SONG – Begging Her For 2nd Chance!!

Drake dropped a new Rihanna Love song yesterday, MTO News has confirmed, where the rapper is begging Rihanna for a second chance.

The song, which is called Twist & Turn, and is a collaboration with Dancehall star Popcaan and Partynextdoor.

In Drake’s verse he talks about Rihanna, and how he wants her back.

Here are the lyrics:

You been missing since 2016

Squid tell me gwaan fix tings

You know that’s my decision

When she speak I listen

She swears you’re my Mrs

I say we think different

I-I-I-I see why your heart’s icy

Come baby come come try me

Who you gonna love if you run by me

Too many twist and turns twist and turns (yeah)

Love the way you twist and turn twist and turn (yeah),” 

