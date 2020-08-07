Drake Drops New Rihanna LOVE SONG – Begging Her For 2nd Chance!!

Drake dropped a new Rihanna Love song yesterday, MTO News has confirmed, where the rapper is begging Rihanna for a second chance.

The song, which is called Twist & Turn, and is a collaboration with Dancehall star Popcaan and Partynextdoor.

In Drake’s verse he talks about Rihanna, and how he wants her back.

Here are the lyrics:

You been missing since 2016 Squid tell me gwaan fix tings You know that’s my decision When she speak I listen She swears you’re my Mrs I say we think different I-I-I-I see why your heart’s icy Come baby come come try me Who you gonna love if you run by me Too many twist and turns twist and turns (yeah) Love the way you twist and turn twist and turn (yeah),”

It’s clear by the first line that he’s talking about Rihanna. Remember, she hasn’t released an album since ANTI in 2016. So she’s been “missing” since then.

Listen:

Drake and Rihanna dated on and off for years. And it looks like Drake’s pushing hard to get her back.

Drizzy has been spotted spending a lot of time in Barbados lately. Barbados, of course, is Rihanna’s home country, and Drake has been seen strolling the streets of Barbados with friends and drawing a huge crowd at a pickup-basketball game. He apparently flew out on his colorful private jet, which is classic stalker-ex behavior.