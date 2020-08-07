Donald Trump gives TikTok 45 days to complete potential sale to Microsoft

President Donald Trump has issued executive orders effectively banning Chinese video sharing app TikTok and messaging service WeChat in a dramatic escalation of tensions with Beijing that sent stocks tumbling worldwide overnight.

Using national emergency powers, Trump on Thursday night signed the orders, which give TikTok parent ByteDance 45 days to sell the app, and bar WeChat from the U.S. after the same period.

The orders also banned any U.S. transactions with WeChat owner Tencent, a major Chinese company that owns significant shares in Tesla, Snap Inc, and Reddit. Tencent shares fell as much as 10 percent in Asian markets overnight, and it was not immediately clear whether the company would be forced to divest its U.S. holdings.

Coming days after the United States ordered China to vacate its consulate in Houston, the move looks set to trigger retaliatory action by Beijing, stoking fears that a ‘Silicon Curtain’ is descending between the two superpowers.

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order giving the Chinese parent company of video sharing app TikTok 45 days to complete a sale (stock image)

WeChat mascots are displayed inside Tencent office at TIT Creativity Industry Zone in Guangzhou, China in a file photo. Trump has banned the Chinese app from the US

Trump’s order raised the possibility that Beijing could retaliate by banning major U.S. tech companies from China, a major market for some of the top American firms

‘China could block Apple or Microsoft from China. The information sector growingly looks divided into two camps. We could be seeing just the beginning of an information technology war,’ said Nana Otsuki, chief analyst at Monex Securities.

‘Investors in the West would have to hesitate to invest in China, missing growth opportunities there when there are not many investment opportunities except perhaps except for Nasdaq.’

Amid growing security and privacy concerns about the TikTok’s Chinese ownership, Microsoft has reportedly been in talks to acquire TikTok in a firesale, and Trump’s order only increases pressure on ByteDance to get the deal done quickly.

Any company still doing business with ByteDance in 45 days will be subject to sanctions, Trump said. If a sale does not go through before the September 20 deadline, the order would effectively bar the use of TikTok throughout the U.S.

In a separate executive order, Trump issued a similar ban on the Chinese-owned messaging service WeChat, accusing the app of funneling personal information to the Chinese Communist Party.

WHAT DOES MICROSOFT STAND TO GAIN FROM BUYING THE US ARM OF TIKTOK? TikTok’s catchy videos and ease of use has made it popular, and it says it has tens of millions of users in the U.S. and hundreds of millions globally. Its parent company, ByteDance acquired Shanghai-based video app Musical.ly in a $1 billion deal in 2017 and relaunched it as TikTok the following year. In its statement, $1.5 trillion company Microsoft said it may invite other American investors to participate on a minority basis in the purchase of TikTok. Financial terms were undisclosed. ByteDance was valued at as much as $140 billion earlier this year. Any deal with Microsoft to buy TikTok could be worth billions of dollars. It could also expose the company, which already owns Xbox, LinkedIn and Skype, to tech savvy teens.

Trump’s executive order claims that TikTok ‘may also be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party,’ and specifically cites TikTok videos that ‘spread debunked conspiracy theories about the origins of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus’.

The order states that Tik Tok has reportedly been downloaded over 175 million times in the United States and over one billion times globally.

The order also states ‘TikTok also reportedly censors content that the Chinese Communist Party deems politically sensitive, such as content concerning protests in Hong Kong and China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.’

‘The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,’ it adds.

Along with the executive order, Trump sent a letter to the House speaker and Senate president explaining the move.

The letter states that TikTok ‘automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users’.

‘This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information – potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage,’ it continued.

ByteDance has denied that it shares data with the Chinese government, and Chinese state media blasted the U.S. response to TikTok as ‘madness’.

Under a Chinese law introduced in 2017, companies there have an obligation to support and cooperate with the country’s national intelligence work.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate unanimously voted to approve a bill banning federal employees from using TikTok on government-issued devices.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends the completion and commissioning ceremony for the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) in Beijing, July 31

What is WeChat? WeChat is a messaging and payment app developed by Chinese tech giant Tencent. User activity on WeChat is analyzed, tracked and shared with Chinese authorities upon request as part of the mass surveillance network in China. Within China, politically sensitive topics are censored on WeChat. Trump’s executive order says that the app is also used to gather information on users outside of China.

‘I’m encouraged by the bipartisan support we have seen in this body to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable and that includes … holding accountable those corporations who would just do China’s bidding,’ Senator Josh Hawley, who sponsored the bill, said in a statement.

‘And, if I have anything to say about it, we won’t be stopping here,’ the Republican senator added.

Last month, the House of Representatives voted to bar federal employees from downloading the app on government-issued devices as part of a proposal offered by Representative Ken Buck.

A finalized version of the bill, combining the House and Senate versions, would need Trump’s approval to become law.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has expanded its talks on TikTok to a potential deal that would include buying the global operations of the fast-growing video-sharing app, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

Microsoft declined to comment on the report, after previously disclosing it was considering a deal for TikTok operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

According to the report, Microsoft has shifted its view because of the complexities of splitting the app and making it operable globally.

TikTok operates in 150 countries.

Chinese state media accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of ‘madness’ for cracking down on Chinese software and technology in the US

Tencent’s major US investments President Donald Trump has issued an executive order banning U.S. transactions involving Chinese social media and video game leader Tencent Holdings, owner of messaging app WeChat, on national security grounds. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is set to identify transactions covered by the order, which starts in 45 days. Below is a list of some of Tencent’s biggest U.S. and international investments: Tesla Inc: Tencent bought 5% of the electric vehicle maker for $1.78 billion in 2017. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has called Tencent “an investor and adviser to Tesla”. Riot Games: Tencent bought a majority stake in the Los Angeles-based “League of Legends” game developer in 2011 and made it fully owned in 2015. Activision Blizzard Inc: Tencent has a minority stake in the owner of the “Call of Duty” franchise. Tencent last year launched “Call of Duty Mobile” and has seen 45 million downloads in the United States, Tower Sensor data showed. Epic Games: Tencent acquired a minority stake in 2012. Snap Inc: Tencent bought 12% of the messaging app operator in 2017. Reddit Inc: The social media platform raised $300 million in 2019 in a funding round led by Tencent resulting in a market valuation of $3 billion. Spotify Technology SA: The Swedish music streaming firm and Tencent Music Entertainment Group bought minority stakes in each other ahead of the former’s 2018 stock market listing in New York. Universal Music Group: French media conglomerate Vivendi SA in 2019 said it had finalised the sale of 10% of the world’s largest music label to a Tencent-led consortium, which also had the option to buy up to 10% more by January 2021 on the same price basis. The deal gave Tencent more access to U.S. artists such as Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

China’s state media organs have fired back at Washington over the crackdown on TikTok and WeChat, saying the plan to ban certain technologies of Chinese origin is a sign of ‘madness’ in U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

‘Pompeo has uttered anti-China remarks almost every day, and constantly played tricks to intensify conflicts between China and the U.S., and display Trump administration’s toughness toward China,’ state-backed tabloid Global Times wrote in an editorial on Thursday.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday published an expanded update of a plan called the ‘Clean Network’ calling for telecom companies, cloud service providers, and mobile apps of Chinese origin to be kept out of the United States.

‘From the long-term perspective, it’s incredible that the U.S. information industry could totally detach from the Chinese market,’ the Global Times wrote.

‘It would pose a severe test for U.S. companies if U.S. chips, software, and terminal equipment become irrelevant to the Chinese market.’

Tinseltown bows to Beijing: Hollywood is slammed for changing cast, plot, dialogue and settings to avoid antagonizing CHINA and ensuring access to the country’s multi-billion dollar box office, in bombshell report

By Ross Ibbetson for

Hollywood is censoring blockbuster films to placate China and ensure that its multi-billion dollar box office revenue keeps pouring in, a damning report has claimed.

Filmmakers are increasingly pandering to the officialdom in Beijing by editing dialogue, plot and casting, the report concludes.

Movies which it says have been artistically compromised by the Communist Party paymasters include Bohemian Rhapsody, Iron Man 3, and the upcoming Top Gun sequel.

Not only is China changing versions of Hollywood films within its own borders, but it is claimed that Beijing’s thought-policing pervades the final edits screened in cinemas across the world.

Movies which the report says have been artistically compromised by the communist paymasters include Iron Man 3 and World War Z

The report was compiled by the non-profit PEN America, which champions free speech.

‘Pandering to paymasters in Beijing’ Iron Man 3 Marvel Studio’s Chinese-version of the 2013 release is noted in the report for a jarring plot device where Chinese doctor’s try to save Iron Man’s life. The report claims that the film’s producers ‘bent over backwards to maximize its chances of approval in China.’ The film’s producers had substantial financial backing from Beijing-based film producer DMG, the report says, and parts of the film were shot in Beijing which ‘also allowed Chinese regulators to visit the set and to ‘advise’ on creative decisions.’ World War Z In 2013, Paramount Studio bosses allegedly demanded that dialogue be removed from Brad Pitt’s apocalypse film when characters were discussing how the virus had originated in China. In the movie’s source novel, China is specified as the country from which the zombie outbreak originates. A Paramount exec who spoke to The Wrap, admitted that the reason for the change to movie had been down to the studio’s desire to pass China’s review process. Bohemian Rhapsody The report says that Beijing’s censors often demand the removal of kisses between same-sex couples movies. It notes Twentieth Century Fox’s 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic, as well as Cloud Atlas (Warner Brothers Pictures, 2013), Star Trek Beyond (Paramount Pictures, 2016), and Alien: Covenant (Twentieth Century Fox, 2017). Top Gun (2020) In the trailer for the remake, Tom Cruise’s trademark bomber jacket adorned with patches from the original movie had undergone a makeover. Where there used to be a Japanese flag, there was simply a red triangle against a white background, and instead of a Taiwanese flag, a patch of a random pattern with similar colors.

China is the world’s second largest box office market behind the US and studios are becoming increasingly reliant on its business.

American films earned 2.6 billion dollars (about £2 billion) in China last year, according to the Hollywood Reporter, with Disney’s superhero extravaganza Avengers: Endgame making 614 million dollars (about £468 million).

The PEN report says studios are self-censoring to ensure favorable treatment from the Chinese government, which can lead to better release dates and preferential advertising arrangements.

The country’s censorship regime is opaque, according to the report, with filmmakers ‘reliant on rumor and innuendo to determine where the actual boundaries of censorship lie’.

Hollywood’s alleged willingness to bend to China has angered the White House.

In July, US attorney general William Barr slammed the film industry for being ‘all too willing to collaborate with the Chinese Communist Party’.

The PEN report contrasted Hollywood’s perceived readiness to criticize politicians at home with its attitude towards Beijing.

The report says Hollywood ‘enjoys a reputation as a place uncowed’ by the US government and is ‘often gleefully willing to speak truth to American political power’.

However, it takes the opposite approach to the Chinese government, according to PEN.

And if Hollywood, in its position as the center of global filmmaking, is unwilling to stand up to China’s demands, there is little chance of others around the world taking the risk, the study says.

‘In effect, Hollywood’s approach to acceding to Chinese dictates is setting a standard for the rest of the world,’ the report states.

Examples of censorship listed in the report include Marvel’s 2016 superhero film Dr Strange, which is accused of whitewashing a major Tibetan character for fear of jeopardizing the film’s chances in China.

And upcoming action movie sequel Top Gun: Maverick is criticized for the ‘mysterious disappearance of the Taiwanese flag’ in a 2019 trailer.

The 94-page document, titled Made in Hollywood, Censored by Beijing: The US Film Industry and Chinese Government Influence, makes a series of recommendations.

It says Hollywood studios should insist any version of a film censored for the Chinese market does not become the default version issued for a global release.

Black British actor John Boyega’s character was notably smaller in the Chinese poster for the 2015 Star Wars film

‘Filmmakers cannot reduce their work to the lowest common denominator of only content that is deemed acceptable by one of the world’s most censorious regimes,’ the report states.

PEN also recommends studios ‘openly and transparently’ acknowledge how and why a film has been censored.

The measures ‘would be a powerful step toward shoring up Hollywood’s commitment to freedom of expression in the fact of this growing dynamic of censorship and propagandistic government influence,’ according to the report.