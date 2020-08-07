DOJ asks court to block California net neutrality law despite FCC's attempt to preempt state laws being overturned in October 2019 (Jon Brodkin/Up News Info Technica)

Jon Brodkin / Up News Info Technica:

DOJ asks court to block California net neutrality law despite FCC’s attempt to preempt state laws being overturned in October 2019  —  DOJ and ISPs sue Calif. despite court vacating FCC’s bid to preempt state laws.  —  The Trump administration and broadband industry are resuming their fight …

