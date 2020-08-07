Doctor: Zion Williamson is ‘in a race against his own body’

The Pelicans are fighting for a chance to make the playoffs but they have only had limited access to rookie sensation Zion Williamson, who has been on a minutes restriction in the Orlando bubble.
While Zion has still proven to be a force on the court, some fans have said that Williamson is not playing with the same explosiveness he had in college and earlier in the season. It’s a speculation that has recently been supported by Dr. Brian Sutterer, who believes that Zion is in “a race against his own body.”
“He’s in a race against his own body,” Dr. Sutterer told the Athletic. “If you go watch his Duke highlights compared to now, the difference is profound. In my opinion, his athleticism and conditioning have regressed substantially. He’s less explosive, less conditioned, slower on defense, has already had a portion of his meniscus removed from his knee after an injury, and he’s still under close monitoring from the medical staff.”