Doctor: Zion Williamson is ‘in a race against his own body’

The Pelicans are fighting for a chance to make the playoffs but they have only had limited access to rookie sensation Zion Williamson, who has been on a minutes restriction in the Orlando bubble.

While Zion has still proven to be a force on the court, some fans have said that Williamson is not playing with the same explosiveness he had in college and earlier in the season. It’s a speculation that has recently been supported by Dr. Brian Sutterer, who believes that Zion is in “a race against his own body.”