DJ Erick Morillo Arrested After Rape Kit Tested Positive for His DNA

The 49-year-old house music star has been taken into police custody and slapped with sexual battery charges after he’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

House music legend Errick Morillo has been arrested and charged with sexual battery.

According to Florida news channel Local 10, police say the alleged incident happened in December at the Colombian-American DJ’s property in Miami Beach.

Detectives told the news organisation Morillo, 49, and his accuser were both working at a private party and then went back to Morillo’s home for drinks, along with another woman.

According to the arrest report, the victim alleges Morillo “made several advances towards her, some sexual in nature, but she refused all of his attempts.”

The document states she “reported waking up nude on the bed, with Mr. Morillo standing on the side of the bed also nude.”

Morillo has denied the accusations, but reportedly turned himself in with his attorney after a rape kit tested positive for his DNA in results on Wednesday (5Aug20).

The DJ has been a top dance music name for three decades, bagging three top ten hits in the U.K. in the 1990s under the name Reel 2 Real, including his biggest hit, “I Like to Move It”.

He has also collaborated with Diddy, Boy George, Skunk Anansie‘s Skin, and “The X Factor” U.K. winner Alexandra Burke.