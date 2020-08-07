Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.27% By .com

© . Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.27%



.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Simcorp A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.94% or 21.5 points to trade at 754.0 at the close. Meanwhile, William Demant Holding A/S (CSE:) added 2.59% or 5.0 points to end at 198.2 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was up 1.95% or 16.4 points to 856.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tryg A/S (CSE:), which fell 0.53% or 1.0 points to trade at 186.6 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 0.10% or 0.1 points to end at 101.9 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was up 0.18% or 1.6 points to 915.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 78 to 52 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 1.36% or 0.57 to $41.38 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 1.33% or 0.60 to hit $44.49 a barrel, while the October Gold Futures contract fell 1.47% or 30.20 to trade at $2028.20 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.85% to 6.3247, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4479.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.73% at 93.445.