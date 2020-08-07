Deelishis Coaches Husband Raymond Santana On His Vocals As They Sing ‘Dangerously In Love’

Former reality star Deelishis and the Exonerated 5’s Raymond Santana are living in marital bliss, and they love to show off their love on social media.

Recently the newlyweds posted a new TikTok video where Deelishis was singing Beyoncé’s 2003 hit single “Dangerously In Love,” and giving her husband a few vocals tips along the way.

In the video’s caption, Deelishis said, “When you’re dreading telling your BFF that they aren’t good at something… then out of nowhere this happens.”

Raymond also commented on the adorable moment and said,” Just when you think all is lost….and just like that…its a MIRICLE!! I tell you #wonthedoit.”

As we previously reported, the couple tied the knot back in June. Their close family and friends attended the private ceremony and they shared moments from the wedding and the wedding reception with their followers on Instagram.

The couple first caught everyone’s attention when Raymond posted a photo of them last October when he shared that they were having a date night. Shortly after they made things official and became a couple, and it wasn’t too long until they became engaged.

And for the OG reality television watchers, you may remember we first got to hear Deelishis flex her vocals when she appeared on the VH1 hit reality show “Flavor of Love.” She shocked viewers with her voice after she upstaged fellow contestant Krazy, who had made it known throughout the competition that she was looking for her big break into the music industry.

Deelishis shied away from showing off her singing voice. Nonetheless, she brought Flavor Flav to tears as she sang to him.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94