DC FanDome: List of Stars From ‘Flash’ ‘Batwoman’ Attending Event

RELATED STORIES

Legends of Tomorrow‘s Matt Ryan, Black Lightning’s Cress Williams, Harley Quinn‘s Kaley Cuoco, Titans‘ Anna Diop and Stargirl’s Yvette Monreal are among the RSVPs for this month’s DC FanDome event — and they’re just among the sky blue names listed in the dizzying video above.

All told, more than 300 stars and producers are listed, alphabetically by first name, in the talent reveal.

Launching Saturday, Aug. 22 at 10 am PT and accessible around the world for 24 hours (at DCFanDome.com), DC FanDome is described as “an unprecedented 24-hour, truly immersive, global virtual fan experience” that will deliver content reveals, announcements and the opportunity to hear from the casts and creators of the aforementioned TV series and so many others — including The Flash, Doom Patrol, Watchmen, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, DC Super Hero Girls, Teen Titans GO! and Young Justice: Outsiders. DC’s big-screen properties will also have a presence, via Aquaman, The Batman, Black Adam, Shazam!, Justice League: The SnyderCut, The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984.

All of the content will be virtually housed in six different areas inside the DC FanDome:

♦ Hall of Heroes (special programming, panels, content reveals)

♦ DC WatchVerse (screenings, never-before-seen footage)

♦ DC YouVerse (user-generated content, cosplay, fan art)

♦ DC KidsVerse (family-friendly activations for younger fans)

♦ DC InsiderVerse (DC CCO Jim Lee, DC-Based Films chief Walter Hamada and Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti offer an introduction to the DC Multiverse and introduce artisans from comic books, games, TV, movies, theme parks and more)

♦ DC FunVerse (digital giveaways and limited-edition exclusives)

Content will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Additionally, content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language.