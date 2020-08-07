Dan Snyder sues for false sex trafficking stories

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is trying to identify the culprit behind multiple internet posts falsely accusing him of sex trafficking with links to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to TMZ Sports, Snyder took the case to federal court on Friday in order to obtain information on a company titled “New Content Media,” which operates meaww.com. He also filed a $10 million lawsuit in India against the company of a website that published the false claims last month.

Snyder claims that meaww.com posted an article hinting that a Washington Post story was going to expose him for sex trafficking, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The article sourced multiple anonymous Reddit posts that claim he was linked to Epstein.

The Washington Post article, which was revealed last month, detailed sexual harassment allegations against multiple team executives, though it never mentioned Snyder.

Meaww.com has since taken down their posts about Snyder after threats of legal action, though Snyder claims the damage has already been done to his name.

The allegations against Washington Football Team executives came around the same time that the organization came under fire for its former nickname, which was seen as racist and offensive.

Snyder’s club is set to take the field as the Washington Football Team in 2020, but a new nickname is being discussed for future seasons.