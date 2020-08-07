Cyclist Fabio Jakobsen out of coma as police launch probe after Dylan Groenewegen crash in Tour of Poland

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen is in stable condition after he was brought out of an induced coma following a controversial crash near the finish line at the Tour of Poland, however his team have warned a “long and arduous” recovery awaits.

Doctors at the hospital in southern Poland where Jakobsen is being treated said on Friday he was responsive, breathing on his own and could move his limbs.

“We have good news, the patient is in really good condition with no neurological symptoms,” said Dr Pawel Gruenpeter, deputy director of St.Barbara’s Specialized Hospital in Sosnowiec.

The moments before the now infamous crash in Poland (Getty)

The bruising that Jakobsen sustained to his chest still needs doctors’ attention and he will need physical therapy after the crash, but could possibly leave hospital in about two weeks, Gruenpeter said.

“The most important thing is that he is alive,” team manager Patrick Lefevere told HLN.

“Priority number two is to restore his face. Fortunately, no vital organs have been hit, but all the bones in his face are broken and he has lost all his teeth. It’s really, really bad.”

In a statement on the team’s website, they said: “Due to the surgery, speaking and eating will be a challenge in the coming period as the recovery process is expected to be a long and arduous one.

“A long recovery process awaits the Dutch Champion.”

On Friday, French cyclist Mickael Delage racing for Groupama FDJ was injured in a fall while going downhill. The team said he was conscious when he was transported to the hospital in Bielsko-Biala for x-rays.

Chief doctor of the race, Barbara Jerschina, said Delage suffered a head injury.

In the crash on Wednesday’s first stage, Jakobsen, who races for Deceuninck Quick-Step, was sprinting to the finish with countryman Dylan Groenewegen when the latter deviated from his line and sent Jakobsen crashing through roadside barriers.

Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands is treated by doctors (Getty)

Groenewegen crossed the line in first place then hit the tarmac in a mass crash.

Jakobsen, 23, suffered injuries to his eye socket and jaw prompting doctors to put him in an induced coma and operate on him for five hours on Wednesday.

“He is young and practices sports intensively and that saved him in this situation,” anesthesiologist Dr Rafal Kazanowski said.

Jakobsen was later awarded the stage win and Groenewegen was disqualified.

Groenewegen’s Team Jumbo-Visma released an updated statement on Friday as criticism is directed as the Dutchman’s role in the crash.

“We are shocked by the consequences of the crash,” the team said in a statement.

“We hope for the best for Fabio Jakobsen. Our thoughts are with Fabio and we hope with all our heart he will recover. We also hope and wish that the other people involved will recover soon.

“The last two days we took the time to discuss this situation internally and Team Jumbo-Visma found it important to first discuss it with Dylan as well.

“Dylan is devastated about what has happened and the, unintentional, severe consequences for others involved in the crash. He feels very sorry.

“Dylan acknowledges that he made an incorrect move by deviating from his line and that he has been correctly disqualified.

“Team Jumbo-Visma stands for fair sportsmanship, within the rules. With his move Dylan broke a sports rule and that’s unacceptable.

“We have decided that Dylan will not start in a race until the judgment of the disciplinary committee to which the UCI has handed over the incident.

“We will support Dylan and his family as a team to come through this (mentally) tough times for them. Some of the ways they are approached are reprehensible.”

The International Cycling Union condemned Groenewegen’s actions and determined he was responsible for the crash. Groenewegen said on social media the incident was “terrible,” and his Jumbo-Visma team offered “sincere apologies.”

Polish police and prosecutors have opened a probe into the crash.

The incident in the southern city of Katowice took place exactly a year after Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died in hospital from injuries when he crashed into a concrete barrier during the third stage of the same race.