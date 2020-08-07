Cutera to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Article content

BRISBANE, Calif. — Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.cutera.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Cutera

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005448/en/

Contacts

Cutera, Inc.

Anne Werdan

Director, Investor Relations

415-657-5500

[email protected]

#distro