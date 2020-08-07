curfew ignored, 150 people ‘not home’ during ADF checks

Almost 200 fines have been issued in the past hours to Victorians for breaching health directions despite the state’s alarming number of coronavirus cases.

A total of 196 infringements were handed out to people for breaching measures, including 51 for failing to wear a mask, 43 for curfew breaches in Melbourne and 11 at vehicle checkpoints.

One man was busted by police at 3.40am in Maroondah, telling officers he was going to feed his uncle’s horses.

Police also caught a man buying cigarettes in an adjacent suburb at 9.30pm, with a knife being found in his car.

Another man and woman also drove from Fawkner to Dallas at 9.30pm to get a pizza as the shop would not deliver.

While another man was detected speeding in Whittlesea at 10pm. He was 14kms from his home address and did not have a permitted reason to travel during curfew.

Premier Daniel Andrews today confirmed 150 people were not home when doorknocked by ADF personnel yesterday. The defence doorknocked a total of 1150 people in COVID-19 quarantine.

There were 60 teams, including 120 defence personnel, doorknocking across the state.

“I can confirm that there are around 500 people who were not where they should be – this is cumulatively,” he said.

“They have been referred to Victoria Police.”

Mr Andrews said the state would move to doorknocking all close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases.