Covid-19 breach, Wayne Bennett, Paul Paughan , Allan Langer

The NRL has issued breach notices over a recent spate of COVID-19 breaches.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has been hit with a $20,000 fine after being caught out breaking the competition’s strict bio-security rules by dining at a Sydney restaurant on Wednesday.

Dragons star Paul Vaughan has been fined $10,000 for also breaking protocol while three members of the Brisbane Broncos coaching staff, including legend Allan Langer, have been fined $5,000 each for visiting a pub after the Broncos loss to the Sharks last round.

Wayne Bennett fined. (Getty)

Acting chief executive Andrew Abdo said officials took into account each person’s responsibility within their own club and the individual circumstances around each breach.

“Strict adherence to our bio-security protocols are vitally important. Players or officials who breach these protocols face missing matches and significant fines,” he said.

Paul Vaughan also sanctioned. (Getty)

“It is important everyone within club bubbles follows the protocols, not only so the season continues, but to ensure no risk to the general community.”

“The overwhelming majority of our players and officials are complying with the protocols and we thank them for the discipline they have shown.

“These breaches should serve as a reminder to all players and staff of the risk to the season if protocols are breached.”