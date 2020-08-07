Coronavirus: What’s happening around the world on Friday

The latest:

Last-ditch virus aid talks underway in Washington.

U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 160,000.

U.S. jobs report for July reflects stalled progress in reopening economy.

Canada’s economy added 419,000 jobs in July.

India passes 2 million official cases, has seen more than 41,800 die from COVID-19.

Brazil close to becoming the 2nd country with more than 100,000 deaths.

More than 160 vaccines at various stages of testing.

As the U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 160,000, Democratic leaders launched a last-ditch effort to revive collapsing Washington talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money, summoning Trump administration negotiators to the Capitol on Friday in hopes of generating progress.

Both sides said the future of the negotiations was uncertain after a combative meeting on Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Friday afternoon. President Donald Trump said he is considering executive orders to address evictions and unemployment insurance, but they appear unlikely to have much impact.

A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion US to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., emerged from Thursday’s meeting to give a pessimistic update about the chances for an agreement.

“We’re very far apart. It’s most unfortunate,” Pelosi said then. At a news conference Friday, she said she offered a major concession to Republicans.

“We’ll go down $1 trillion, you go up $1 trillion,” Pelosi said. She said that her latest offer is in the $2.7 trillion neighbourhood. A series of GOP offers issued privately has brought the White House offer into the $1.5-trillion range.

Steven Perricone, right, seals up bags of meals at his Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe restaurant in Miami on Thursday. Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired provided the meals to needy families with blind or visually impaired children who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wilfredo Lee/The Associated Press)

Both sides have adopted a hard line in the talks, though the Trump team is more open in disclosing a handful of its proposed compromises. Republicans were late to agree to the talks and have become frustrated by the inflexible tactics of Pelosi and Schumer, who have been exuding confidence in a political and legislative landscape that appeared tilted in their favour.

The Democratic pair say the federal coronavirus aid package needs to be huge to meet the moment: a surge in cases and deaths, double-digit joblessness and the threat of poverty for millions of the newly unemployed.

“We believe the patient needs a major operation while Republicans want to apply just a Band-Aid,” Schumer said. “We won’t let them just pass the Band-Aid, go home and leave America bleeding.”

WATCH l Trump interview with false virus claim pulled:

Facebook said the post by U.S. President Donald Trump violated content rules by spreading false information about COVID-19. The posts featured an interview in which Trump said children were ‘virtually immune’ to coronavirus. Twitter also temporarily suspended Trump’s campaign account because it shared that same clip. 3:05

The United States has recorded 160,255 deaths from the coronavirus, according to tracking from Johns Hopkins University, with more than 4.9 million cases.

On Friday, Pelosi and Schumer pointed to the July jobs report to try to bolster their proposals. The report showed that the U.S. added 1.8 million jobs last month, a much lower increase than in May and June.

“The latest jobs report shows that the economic recovery spurred by the investments Congress has passed is losing steam, and more investments are still urgently needed to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

Senate Republicans have been split, with roughly half of McConnell’s rank and file opposed to another rescue bill at all. Four prior coronavirus response bills totalling almost $3 trillion have passed on bipartisan votes despite intense wrangling, but conservatives recoiled at the prospect of another Pelosi-brokered agreement with a whopping deficit-financed cost.

The White House is also promising that Trump will attempt to use executive orders to address elements of the congressional package involving evictions and jobless benefits. But there’s no evidence that the strategy would have much impact or be anything close to what’s necessary, and Pelosi appeared unimpressed at a news conference.

“I don’t think they know what they’re talking about,” she said dismissively Thursday.

Pelosi and Schumer staked out a firm position to extend a lapsed $600-per-week bonus jobless benefit, demanded generous child-care assistance and reiterated their insistence for food stamps and assistance to renters and homeowners facing eviction or foreclosure.

What’s happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 1:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Canada had 118,758 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 103,222 of those as recovered or resolved. A News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and ‘s reporting stood at 9,004.

While the overall picture is generally positive, officials are on guard for spikes in cases and localized outbreaks. In Manitoba, union leaders who witnessed a devastating COVID-19 outbreak at meat-packing facilities in Alberta are calling for the Maple Leaf Foods plant in Brandon to shut down. Early Friday, union officials said cases at the plant had doubled from four to eight.

WATCH | Canadians can’t get complacent as provinces reopen, expert says:

Dr. Michael Gardam says the fact that Canadians have done a good job at reducing the number of coronavirus cases is actually breeding some complacency. 6:31

Leaders of the province’s four opposition parties are backing that union call, hoping to avoid the type of deadly outbreaks seen at food-processing facilities in Alberta and the U.S.

Dozens of workers at the Brandon plant have been forced to quarantine as a result of the positive cases.

The Manitoba government offered little in the way of specifics Thursday but said it is working with leaders in the meat-processing industry and that the transmission doesn’t appear to have spread to the production floor.

Economic progress as the country re-emerges from lockdowns has been slow. Canada’s economy added 419,000 jobs in July and the jobless rate dropped to 10.9 per cent, according to a Statistics Canada report on Friday.

WATCH | Survey indicates there is still vaccine hesitancy to overcome:

An Angus Reid survey has revealed that only about half of Canadians would take a COVID-19 vaccine no questions asked when one becomes available, but health officials and other experts say patience is key to winning over skeptics. 2:01

July’s job gain, when added to the 953,000 in June and the 290,000 from May, still leaves Canada’s economy with 1.3 million fewer jobs than it had in February, before widespread lockdowns to limit the spread of COVID-19 began.

The jobless rate fell 1.4 percentage points for the second consecutive month and is now down from the record high of 13.7 per cent it hit in May. For comparison purposes, Canada’s jobless rate was 5.6 per cent in February.

What’s happening in the rest of the world

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global total of confirmed coronavirus cases was more than 19.1 million as of 1:45 p.m. ET on Friday. More than 716,000 people have died, while 11.6 million have recovered.

As India hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, crossing two million cases and more than 41,000 deaths, community health volunteers went on strike, complaining they were ill-equipped to respond to the wave of infection in rural areas.

The Health Ministry reported 62,538 cases in the past hours, raising the nation’s total to 2,027,074. Also, 886 more people died, for a total of 41,585.

A boy reacts as he is given a nasal swab test for COVID-19 in Prayagraj, India. (Rajesh Kumar Singh/The Associated Press)

The caseload in the world’s second-most populous country has quickly expanded since the government began lifting a months-long lockdown, hoping to jump-start a moribund economy.

About 900,000 members of an all-female community health force known as Accredited Social Health Activists began a two-day strike on Friday, protesting that they were being roped in to help with contact tracing, personal hygiene drives and in quarantine centres but weren’t given personal protective equipment or additional pay, according to organizer A.R. Sindhu.

“ASHA workers don’t have masks or PPEs or even sanitizers,” she said.

In Germany, officials in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have shut down two schools after new cases of coronavirus were confirmed only days after the northeastern state became the country’s first to resume classes.

The sparsely populated state has been Germany’s least affected by the pandemic, with 910 positive tests for COVID-19 and 20 virus-related deaths among its 1.6 million residents.

Schools fully reopened on Monday with no mask or distancing requirements but with children divided into fixed groups for classes in an effort to compartmentalize possible outbreaks.

The development raises concerns as Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, prepares to send its 2.5 million students back to school next week. It has the country’s strictest guidelines, including a mask requirement at all times in school buildings.

Health workers move a patient suspected of being infected with COVID-19 to the HRAN Hospital in Brasilia, Brazil. (Eraldo Peres/The Associated Press)

Brazil is poised, at current trends, to surpass 100,000 deaths in the coming days. The country reported 53,139 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,237 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered 2,912,212 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 98,493, according to ministry data. It is the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.