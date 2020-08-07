Coronavirus QLD border closure: NSW and ACT banned from entering August 8; everything you need to know about the border closure

Queenslanders have been given a strict directive to return home or risk being turned away ahead of tomorrow’s hard border closure with NSW and the ACT.

Queensland police have provided additional information on the upcoming border closure, warning Queenslanders they must return before 1am on Saturday or risk being locked out.

Here is everything you need to know about tomorrow’s border closure.

When does the border closure start and who does it apply to?

From 1am Saturday, anyone from NSW, the ACT or Victoria will be unable to travel to Queensland.

a Queensland resident returning home who will be subject to government directed quarantine

a person entering to perform an essential activity listed in the relevant Chief Health Officer’s Direction

a person listed in other limited categories including freight and compassionate grounds however these are subject to strict conditions and will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Queenslanders currently in NSW or the ACT have been warned to be back in the state by 1am on Saturday or face the consequences.

“If they’re not, they will have to come into Queensland by air and undergo 14 day quarantine at their own expense,” Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said.

Queensland Premier visits a checkpoint ahead of tomorrow’s border closure. (Twitter/Annastacia Palaszczuk)

What is the border bubble and what does it mean for those living there?

Queensland police have announced a ‘border bubble’ consisting of anyone in the Tweed Head Shire and Gold Coast council areas.

Anyone living within the bubble will be able to access a special pass to cross the border for “any reason whatsoever”.

People will have to provide evidence of their address in order to access the pass.

“There will very few people allowed to cross the border,” Superintendent Wheeler said.

“We have to remember this is hard closure… other exemptions will be few and far between.”

When will people able to access the pass?

Police are hoping to have online systems available for people to access their border passes by this afternoon.

“If not, we will have an interim measure at checkpoints,” he said.

How can I access a border pass?

There are different border passes for different entry exemptions.

Queensland Premier visits a checkpoint ahead of tomorrow’s border closure. (Twitter/Annastacia Palaszczuk)

Do I have to complete a hotel quarantine?

Even if you are a Queensland resident, you will still need to undergo a hotel quarantine period at your own expense if you visit a COVID-19 hotspot.

You will have to quarantine in all of the following scenarios:

have been overseas in the last 14 days

have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 in the last 14 days

have been in a COVID-19 hotspot in the last 14 days (and are allowed to enter Queensland)

have COVID-19 or have had COVID-19 in the last 14 days

have had COVID-19 symptoms in the last 14 days.

What is the penalty for having an invalid border pass?

Those who fails to provide a valid border pass will be turned away at the border. Anyone who attempts to cross the order without a valid pass or breaches quarantine requirements can be issued an on the spot fine of $1334, a court-imposed penalty of up to $13,345 or 6 months imprisonment.