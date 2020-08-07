Coronavirus: Newborns at greater risk from separation from mother than COVID-19: New research

The risks of separating babies from their mothers at birth is greater than those posed by them becoming infected with COVID-19 , according to Australian research out today.

Adjunct Associate Professor Karleen Gribble from Western Sydney University has reviewed numerous studies into the coronavirus in newborns from around the world.

“So far, we have every indication that it is rare for infants to contract the virus and – if they are COVID-19 positive – they tend to only experience mild symptoms and recover well,” Associate Professor Gribble said.

“In contrast, research clearly demonstrates there are significant, ongoing health and psychological implications if infants are separated from their mothers.

A newborn baby in a private obstetric hospital on February 21 in Wuhan, China. All babies born to COVID-positive mothers there were delivered via Caesarian section and separated from their mothers – a practice new research suggests poses potential harm to the infants. (Getty)

“So what the research overwhelmingly demonstrates is that, while infants generally fare well against COVID-19, what they cannot withstand is separation from their mother.”

As well as preventing distress to new parents, skin-to-skin contact between a newborn and their mother in the hours after birth has been demonstrated to have numerous medical benefits for infants, including developing a healthy immune response and promoting successful breastfeeding.

In China, where the new strain of coronavirus originated last year, women who tested positive almost exclusively underwent Casarean births and were separated from their newborns for a minimum of 14 days.

Associate Professor Gribble noted that, despite these recommendations from WHO, many hospitals including those in Australia were implementing policies that restrict mothers’ access to their babies.

“Some policies are advising against skin-to-skin contact, or are requiring mothers’ skin to be washed first. Even more concerning are the policies that advise against breastfeeding, or are keeping mothers separated from their infants,” she said.