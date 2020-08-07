Coronavirus Australia live updates August 8: Queensland border closure to NSW and ACT; Sydney arrivals from Melbourne sent to hotel quarantine, JobKeeper changes announced

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Italy jumped 38 per cent higher Friday, with 552 confirmed cases registered compared to the previous day.

Italy hadn’t seen a such a high daily new caseload since late May. Barely two weeks ago, Italy had been registering roughly 200 new cases a day.

The northeastern region of Veneto, which performed nearly 16,500 swab tests in a day, registered roughly a third of those new cases — 183.

Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia said the new infections were found in residents who recently returned home from Spain, Peru, Malta, Croatia and Greece.

“Vacations are a risk,” he said in his daily briefing. “Everyone must decide where they want to go on vacation, but it’s also true, that by us, for a couple of weeks now, we’re seeing a concentration of patients who were infected on vacation.”

Northern Italy is where Italy’s outbreak began in February, and which registered the highest number of cases and deaths throughout the pandemic.

