Coronavirus Australia live updates August 8: Queensland border closure to NSW and ACT; Sydney arrivals from Melbourne sent to hotel quarantine, JobKeeper changes announced

The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Italy jumped 38 per cent higher Friday, with 552 confirmed cases registered compared to the previous day.

Italy hadn’t seen a such a high daily new caseload since late May. Barely two weeks ago, Italy had been registering roughly 200 new cases a day.

The northeastern region of Veneto, which performed nearly 16,500 swab tests in a day, registered roughly a third of those new cases — 183.

Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia said the new infections were found in residents who recently returned home from Spain, Peru, Malta, Croatia and Greece.

“Vacations are a risk,” he said in his daily briefing. “Everyone must decide where they want to go on vacation, but it’s also true, that by us, for a couple of weeks now, we’re seeing a concentration of patients who were infected on vacation.”